Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a sneak-peek from her 48th birthday, where the actress can be seen twinning with her daughter Aaradhya with matching floral tiaras.

Aishwarya took to Instagram to share a picture from her birthday celebrations with her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya.

“I Love you forever and beyond,” Aishwarya captioned her post, adding a handful of emojis.

She also shared a picture, where she was seen posing with her mother Vrinda Rai and Aaradhya.

“Love you eternally, thank you for your unconditional love and blessings,” she wrote.

On Saturday, Abhishek had shared a picture of Aishwarya posing by the poolside.

“Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being you. You complete us. We love you,” he wrote.

Aishwarya is all set to make her comeback after four years with Mani Ratnam’s ambitious historical fiction film Ponniyin Selvan.