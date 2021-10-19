Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn may have been in headlines for his movies and now because of appearing on “Into The Wild with Bear Grylls”, but like every star he has a private side to him that we know little about.

Who can be a better person than his wife and popular actress Kajol to reveal these secrets to the world? And she has just let it be known that her husband is a “fabulous cook”.

Speaking on the popular show, Kajol said: “Let me start by saying that there are a few secrets that not everybody may know about Ajay. One of them being that he is a fabulous cook. And number two is that he is borderline OCD about touching anything with his fingers.”

Explaining this fetish of his, Kajol said: “According to him, it’s because he just cannot get the smell out of his fingers. Whatever that means! Anyway, so my challenge to him is that he has to be made to touch and eat the smelliest, grossest, slimiest thing that you think of, Bear, and let me see if he lives up to it.”