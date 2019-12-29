Mumbai: Actor-producer Ajay Devgn has said that starting from his 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, he wants to focus on stories which are not only entertaining but also informative.

The Om Raut-directed movie, set in the 17th century, is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“Apart from the film being grand and carrying a message, it is also educative, it is informative. It is an interesting story to watch and such combination is rare,” Ajay Devgn said.

“Besides the storyline, I am always inclined to create new things like when I wanted to make this film we worked on 3D and technology in a way that it should look new. Visually we are very happy with the film,” Ajay added.

The 50-year-old actor added that with the movie he hopes to makes the audiences aware about the unnamed heroes of Indian history. “I hope they (audience) realise the freedom that we have achieved with such difficulties and sacrifices,” Ajay said.

Ajay said it was the director, who came up with the idea of making a film on the Maratha warrior and felt it was important to tell the story. “When he (Om Raut) narrated me the idea I liked it very much. In schools, there was just one para about him in textbooks. It is amazing that how people like him sacrificed their lives. Even if the story was fictional it has that kind of power to excite you – it has heroism, drama, emotions. There are so many such heroes, who have sacrificed their lives for the country,” added Ajay.

History is a risky genre to deal with, and the Raid star said making a period drama in absence of adequate documented material is a challenge.

“We have gone through all history books, spoken to many historians. We have spoken to Tanhaji Malusare’s family. We have done right as much as we can. But in our country if there are five historians they contradict each other. We are prepared for that. We have not tried to do anything wrong,” asserted Ajay.

Also starring Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Kajol in pivotal roles, the film is slated to release January 10.

