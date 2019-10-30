Mumbai: The Bachchan family hosted a Diwali party at their house for all the who’s who of the film industry. The party was attended by all the biggies of the Hindi film industry.

Action star Ajay Devgn along with his family also graced the special occasion. On this occasion, Ajay’s daughter Nysa looked gorgeous in a peach lehenga that she teamed with a matching blouse and dupatta paired with perfectly lined eyes, glossy lips and highlighted cheeks. The star kid looked simple yet elegant in this avatar.

But it didn’t go with the fans and they started making fun of her look.

One user wrote – “Looks like plastic. Ban her when we are banning plastic. Another user wrote- Ye bollywood k bachhe achank gore kaise hote jate hai..

Earlier, Nysa was trolled due to her clothes. She has been accused of undergoing plastic surgery.

Taking the issue seriously, Ajay had released a statement saying, “Honestly speaking, those people don’t really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling. She (Nysa) used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn’t care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what.”

Ajay Devgn is currently busy shooting for Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior also starring Saif Ali Khan. Due to numerology, the name of the film was changed to Tanhaji from Taanaji. He would also make his debut in Tollywood with SS Rajamouli’s RRR that will star Ram Charan, Junior NTR and Alia Bhatt.