Mumbai: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah Tuesday came under attack from a BJP MLA in Maharashtra for defending Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh over collaboration with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in his movie Sardaar Ji 3.

Shah had shared his views in a Facebook post Monday, which he later deleted.

Talking to reporters in Vidhan Bhawan premises in south Mumbai, BJP MLA Ram Kadam termed Shah’s remarks anti-Hindu and sought a public apology from the veteran actor.

Shah had hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus, Kadam said.

“Why is Naseeruddin Shah equating Kailasa with Pakistan?” Kadam said, referring to Shah’s post asking those who say ‘Go to Pakistan’, to ‘Go to Kailasa’.

“Has Shah forgotten the Pahalgam terror attack,” Kadam said, adding the actor has insulted India’s brave soldiers. “This is a stunt to stay relevant in the headlines,” he said.