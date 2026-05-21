New Delhi: Three separate trademark applications have been filed seeking rights over the name Cockroach Janata Party, official records showed.

The filings, by lesser-known individuals, come amid growing attention around a satirical political outfit Cockroach Janata Party, which had attracted million of views and followers within days of launch for its online commentary and digital presence.

While the X account of the outfit was withheld in India, the applications filed with the Trade Marks Registry portal seek trademark registration under the category for providing political and social services.

Separate applications have been filed by individuals Azim Adambhai Jam and Akahnd Swaroop — about whom not much is known — and by a proprietorship COCKROACH JANTA PARTY.

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