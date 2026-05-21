Young men dressed as cockroaches were seen cleaning the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi. Some wore cockroach-like antennae on their heads, while others carried posters around their necks reading, “I am a cockroach.” Initially, people thought it was a prank, but after the video went viral on social media, the real reason behind the act came to light.

The protest was reportedly organised in response to a recent statement allegedly made by the Chief Justice of India (CJI), in which some unemployed youth, journalists, and activists were referred to as “cockroaches.” The youth have now adopted the term satirically as a form of protest. The video is rapidly going viral online, with many calling it one of the most creative protests seen in recent times.

A viral video on social media shows several young people dressed as cockroaches carrying out a cleanliness drive at Kalindi Kunj Ghat. They were seen carrying brooms, garbage bags, and posters, some of which read, “I am a cockroach.” The youths were shown picking up plastic waste and garbage from the Yamuna riverbank, leaving onlookers surprised.

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The protest is reportedly linked to remarks allegedly made by the Chief Justice during a recent Supreme Court hearing. Social media users claimed that unemployed youth, journalists, and activists were referred to as cockroaches, sparking widespread debate online.

However, the CJI later clarified that the comment was not directed at all young people. Despite this, the “Cockroach Janata Party” movement has gained traction on social media, with memes and posters related to it going viral.

As the video spread online, users reacted strongly to the unusual protest. Many described it as one of the most creative forms of protest they had seen. Some users remarked that the very people allegedly called “cockroaches” were now cleaning the Yamuna River. Others described it as a sharp taunt at the system.

One user commented, “These are not cockroaches, they are real Earth warriors.” Another called it a “creative protest,” while another wrote that protests in India have now entered “meme culture.” Some users said the protest delivered a strong message without violence, while others dismissed it as merely a social media stunt.

Worth mentioning, the X account of Cockroach Janata Party, the satirical digital outfit that emerged last week and took social media by storm, was withheld in India Thursday. Soon after, it returned with another handle, ‘Cockroach is Back’.