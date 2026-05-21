Bhubaneswar: Odisha continued to sizzle under severe heatwave conditions with Jharsuguda recording 46 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day as the hottest place in the state.

Regional Meteorological Centre said temperatures are likely to rise further and the prevailing heatwave conditions may continue for the next five days. High humidity levels are expected to worsen conditions in western and coastal districts.

An orange warning for severe heat and humid conditions has been issued for Sambalpur and Bolangir districts. Yellow warnings have been issued for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Nuapada, Angul, Boudh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kalahandi districts.

The department advised people to avoid stepping outdoors between noon and 4 pm unless necessary. Residents have been asked to stay hydrated, wear loose cotton clothing, consume water-rich fruits and keep indoor spaces cool and ventilated.

According to the weather office, Sambalpur recorded 45.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Hirakud at 45 degrees, Sonepur at 43.9 degrees, Talcher and Bargarh at 43.8 degrees, Titlagarh at 43.5 degrees and Bolangir at 43.3 degrees Celsius.

Sundargarh and Bhawanipatna recorded 42.8 degrees Celsius, while Angul registered 42.1 degrees and Nayagarh 42 degrees. Nuapada and Khurda recorded 41.5 degrees, Rourkela 41.3 degrees, Keonjhar 40.7 degrees, Baripada and Jajpur 40.4 degrees Celsius. Kendrapara recorded 40.2 degrees, while Malkangiri and Bhadrak touched 40 degrees Celsius.

The weather office also forecast Nor’wester thunderstorms in the state till May 27. An orange warning has been issued for parts of Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, rain and wind speeds of 50-60 kmph Thursday.