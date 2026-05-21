Mumbai: Animated feature film ‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’, which will release across more than 300 screens in Hindi, Odia and Telugu, will begin the first chapter of the ‘Sanatan Universe’.

Production banner Ele Animations Pvt. Ltd. adapting its Pogo channel animated series “Jay Jagannath” into a theatrical feature film. The multi-lingual theatrical feature film is titled Mahaprabhu Jagannath.

The film takes a deep dive into the sacred lore of Lord Jagannath, presenting a treasure trove of cultural lessons and timeless values. Tailored beautifully for younger audiences through vibrant, child-friendly visuals, the narrative maintains a deep emotional accessibility that ensures a heartwarming, magical experience for adults and kids alike.

Moving far beyond the boundaries of traditional television animation, it is a grand cinematic celebration of faith, heritage, and divine adventure.

“Our journey began with a vision to bring the divine stories of Mahaprabhu Jagannath to every household through animation. After seeing the overwhelming love our series received, taking this to the big screen was the natural next step,” Durga Prasad Dalai, founder, director, and creative head of Ele Animations Pvt. Ltd. said in statement.

Dalai added: “This film is not just about entertainment; it’s about passing on our rich heritage and values to the next generation in a way that is fun, engaging, and visually stunning. But Mahaprabhu Jagannath is just the first chapter. It lays the cornerstone for our grander vision: the Sanatan Universe.”

“We are building an interconnected cultural ecosystem that goes far beyond cinema, spanning TV, music, education, and even immersive experience destinations in Puri. By leveraging our civilizational memory, we want to position Indian spiritual storytelling as a premium global proposition and education about our deities and culture through the medium of entertainment,” Dalai further stated.

He added: “We are absolutely thrilled to begin this incredible journey and bring a culturally rooted, magical experience to families across India”

The roadmap even includes exploring immersive experience destinations starting in Puri, a dedicated devotional music label, and a live-stream channel from the Puri Jagannath Temple for global devotees.

Their upcoming slate includes Mere Bhole, an animated children’s series inspired by Lord Shiva, alongside interconnected stories around beloved deities like Lord Hanuman, Lord Ganesha, Goddess Kali, and Goddess Durga.

Additionally, the studio will introduce modern, creative formats to make the profound teachings of the Vedas and Upanishads accessible to younger generations.