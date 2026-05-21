Chhatrapur/Ganjam: Two persons, including a cluster resource centre coordinator (CRCC), were killed in a road mishap near Biripur Chhak in Karapada panchayat under Ganjam police limits Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Raghunath Pradhan, 48, a teacher at Gangapur High School and CRCC from Hanspur village, and Jogendra Das, 54, of Humbar village.

Reports said Raghunath, a BLO supervisor, was returning to his rented house in Chhatrapur on his Ola scooter after completing official work in the afternoon when his vehicle collided head-on with a motorcycle (OD 07 A 5784) ridden by Jogendra near Biripur.

Jogendra was allegedly overtaking a tractor from the opposite direction. Both riders were thrown onto the road and sustained critical injuries.

They were rushed to Chhatrapur CHC in an ambulance, where doctors declared Raghunath dead on arrival, while Jogendra died on the way to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.