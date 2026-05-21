Baliapal: A man of Taladhanda village under Baliapal police limits in Balasore district was arrested late Tuesday night and produced before a court Wednesday on charges of circulating explicit, obscene videos and photographs of his wife on social media.

The accused, Biswanath Giri, allegedly used his business associate, identified as Vivek, based in Jharkhand, to upload intimate videos and explicit photos of his wife on Facebook and Instagram.

Giri also allegedly threatened over the phone to kill her, according to police.

The victim filed a complaint at Baliapal police station May 1, 2026 following which a team led by Baliapal IIC Salkhan Murmu visited Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, where they arrested Giri from an eatery at Adityapur-2.

He was brought back to the Baliapal police station for questioning.