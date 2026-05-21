Bhawanipatna: Junagarh police in Kalahandi district busted a major motorcycle theft gang and recovered 44 stolen bikes and arrested six persons involved in the racket.

The accused, identified as Suraj Kaibarta, 18, Pawan Kaibarta, 23, Akash Kaibarta, 19, all from Gantayatpada in Junagarh; Alok Barik, 19, of Hinjilibahali Pada; Chand Naik, 21, of Mundaraguda; and Sameer Durga, 22, of Nakatiguda in Bhawanipatna, were produced in the court.

Addressing a presser at Junagarh police station Wednesday, Nagaraj Devarakonda said a case related to motorcycle theft was registered May 13, following which police seized 44 stolen motorcycles and arrested the six accused.

According to police, the recovered motorcycles were stolen from different police station areas, including Junagarh, Dharmagarh, Koksara, Ampani and Golamunda in Kalahandi district, where several bike theft cases had earlier been registered.