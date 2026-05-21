Rayagada: Hundreds of residents from villages in Kashipur block of Rayagada district and the Sijimali mining-affected region have appealed to the district administration to prevent outside organisations from entering the area and disturbing the peaceful environment of the region.

In a representation submitted to the authorities, local villagers emphasised that Kashipur has traditionally remained peaceful and development-oriented, with communities aspiring for better infrastructure, livelihood opportunities, education, healthcare, and economic progress.

The representation was led by Angad Naik, Jogendra Naik, Tanguru Babu, Jayant Baithalu and Kunapadhi Naik.

They alleged that certain external groups are attempting to create unrest, spread misinformation, and disrupt harmony in the area for vested interests.

The villagers have specifically requested the administration not to permit any politically motivated protests or padayatras proposed by outside organisations between May 22 and 28, citing concerns over possible disruptions to law and order and developmental activities in the region.

They stated that the genuine concerns of communities should be addressed through direct dialogue between the administration and villagers, rather than through intervention by external entities unfamiliar with the ground realities of the area.

The representation further highlighted that development initiatives in the region have the potential to generate employment opportunities, improve connectivity, strengthen local infrastructure, and enhance socio-economic conditions for tribal and rural communities.

Residents reiterated that peace and stability are essential for ensuring sustained growth and prosperity in the region.