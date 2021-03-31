Mumbai: A day after he was detained for questioning over restricted drugs found at his Mumbai home, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today arrested actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan.

He was taken into custody yesterday from the Mumbai airport upon his arrival from Rajasthan. The agency said it had found alprazolam tablets from his residence during searches in the city’s Andheri and Lokhandwala areas.

Aijaz Khan is part of narcotics peddler Shadab Farooque Shaikh alias Shadab Batata’s syndicate, the NCB has said. Shaikh was arrested last Thursday and over 2 kilograms of the banned mephedrone drug were recovered from him.

During interrogation, Batata led the agency to Ajaz who was questioned in the NCB’s Mumbai office. Speaking to reporters outside the office, Mr Khan had claimed he was not detained but had gone to meet the officers voluntarily.

The NCB has in recent months tightened the screws on the alleged Bollywood-narcotics syndicate with searches, interrogations, and arrests being made in this connection. The investigations are linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last year.

Worth mentioning, top B-town actors like Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan have been questioned by the NCB during this phase.