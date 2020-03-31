Mumbai: Budding singer Nupur Sanon’s chemistry with superstar Akshay Kumar in the music video of B. Praak’s mellifluous hit Filhall enthralled all. Now that Nupur has come up with an unplugged version of the song, Akshay is a also part of it. She says the number wouldn’t be the same without him.

Considering the fact that Akshay was caught up with shooting and other assignments when the song was filmed, Nupur says she was surprised when she called him up and he readily agreed to take out time and make an appearance in the video.

” Filhall can never be Filhall without Akshay sir, and the female version would have been incomplete without his presence. I was shooting for the cover when I called up Akshay sir and requested him to be a part of it in some way,” Nupur recalled.

“He agreed even though he was shooting for a film far away. He finished his shoot, came for literally five minutes, gave the best shot and took the video to another level!” added Nupur, who is the younger sister of actress Kriti Sanon.

Nupur Sanon’s cover version of Filhall credits Jaani as lyricist and composer.