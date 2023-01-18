Mumbai: Actor Ali Fazal, who has been making waves on the international platform with films such as Death on the Nile and the soon to release Kandahar, will now be seen in another interesting project titled The Underbug. The film, directed by Shujaat Saudagar, has been officially selected for the upcoming edition of Slamdance Film Festival which is set to take place from January 20 through January 26 in-person, in Salt Lake City and Park CIty, Utah and virtually between January 23 to January 29.

Talking about the film, Ali said: “It’s unlike any other film I have ever done in my career so far. The film was shot under confusing circumstances at a time in my life which was already a test of patience and an emotional turmoil right in the middle of the pandemic. The hardest part was to gain the weight and the heaviness that was required for this character as the two characters are visually poles apart. Yes it’s harder to gain weight when you’re fit.”

The film, also stars Hussain Dalal, and was shot during the small respite of the time of covid lockdowns in late 2020. The film was extensively shot in one house somewhere in the interiors of Maharashtra and touted as a mind-bending psychological thriller.

“The script was a collaboration of sorts between the actors and the writers and our director. For that matter, even our DOP whose eyes and lenses were totally in sync with the story we all were trying to tell,” Ali added.