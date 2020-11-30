Mumbai: Alia Bhatt is one of the highest-paid actresses of the Hindi film industry.

Recently, she became the neighbour of beau Ranbir Kapoor. Alia’s luxurious new apartment is located at the Pali Hill area in Mumbai’s Bandra.

The apartment is 2460 square feet in area and according to a report, Alia bought this flat for a whopping Rs 32 crore.

Alia has given the responsibility of interior designing of this new apartment to Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan. Gauri had designed the interior of Ranbir’s apartment as well pictures of which also went viral at that time.

There are also reports that Alia had done the ‘Havan’ and ‘Lakshmi Pujan’ in this new house. It was attended by family members as well as Ranbir, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukherjee. It is expected that Alia may soon shift into her house with her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Currently, the actor is living with her sister Shaheen in Juhu in a flat measuring 2300 sq ft that she had bought recently for Rs 13.11 crore.

Notably, Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship for a long time. During the lockdown, Alia started staying with Ranbir at his flat.

On professional front, both will be seen in Brahmastra. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir, Alia, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles and will serve as the first film in a planned trilogy.

The film is scheduled for release 4 December 2020 in standard formats, 3D, and IMAX.