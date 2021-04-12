Bhubaneswar: In a couple of hours from now, these ‘million dollar babies’ will be seen in action when Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PKS) begin their IPL campaign. Between the three of them – Chris Morris, Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith – have cost their respective franchises Rs 38.5 crore. In the IPL auctions held not so long back, South African all-rounder Chris Morris emerged the costliest player in this edition of the IPL when RR bought him for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore.

But then Richardson and Meredith are not really far behind. PKS have bought Richardson for Rs 14 crore while for unknown entity Meredith, they spent Rs 8 crore. No doubt, the two franchises will expect all the three to deliver the goods this season.

Richardson was picked after he finished as the leading wicket-taker in the Big Bash League (BBL). On the other hand, PKS skipper has high hopes on Meredith. It remains to be seen what Meredith can do with his express pace on Indian pitches. In all likelihood, all three will be seen in action Monday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Wankhede pitch has already proved that it is full of runs. So all eyes will be on the three as to what they can do with the ball. Both RR and PKS have quality batsmen. So a tough test awaits all the three when they take the field. Morris has an advantage over the other two… if he fails with the ball, his big-hitting capability may bail him out of embarrassment.

While Rahul will lead the newly-rechristened PKS for the second season, for RR captain Sanju Samson, it’s his maiden stint. Samson has been with the Royals for quite a substantial time now, everyone knows about his capability with the willow. It remains to be seen whether captaincy will be a burden on him or spur him on to greater heights.

The IPL is a tailor-made platform for Rahul, it is his comfort zone. With 659, 593 and 670 runs in the last three seasons respectively, Rahul has been an unstoppable force in the IPL. However, other batsmen of PKS will have to come to the party with him. Unless they do, it will indeed be difficult for Rahul to carry the team forward.

Last season both PKS and RR had a 6-8 win loss record respectively. PKS finished sixth in the points table while RR were last. No doubt, both teams will be desperate for redemption and a winning start this time around. So one can expect a humdinger of a game.