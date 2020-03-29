Bhubaneswar: Continuing with the fight against the spread of coronavirus, the Odisha government Saturday asked all district collectors to quarantine those who have returned from coronavirus affected states in India or from abroad. Irrespective of whether there are any symptoms of being affected by the virus or not, the person should be put under self isolation, the state health ministry order, said.

The health department has stressed on three issues. First, those who are returning from COVID-19 affected areas are to be put under the mandatory 14-day quarantine, even if they are asymptomatic.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be kept in isolation and those he/she has come in contact will be traced. Then these people also will also have to undergo self-isolation for 14 days.

Odisha government’s Health Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal asked Sunday all the district collectors to implement the directions strictly.

District level surveillance teams have failed to trace 2,856 people who have returned from abroad and have not registered their names. Sources said that the latest directives have been issued to locate these ‘missing’ persons who have given quarantine a skip.

PNN