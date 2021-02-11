Bhubaneswar: Speaker Surya Narayan Patro Thursday said that an all-party meeting for the upcoming Budget Session of the Odisha Assembly has been planned for February 17.

Patro was briefing the media on the preparedness of the Assembly for the Budget Session, scheduled to commence February 18.

The Speaker said that the House would function as per the Covid-19 protocols. “The Budget Session will commence February 18 with Governor’s address. The Finance Minister will present the Budget February 22. An all-party meeting has been called for February 17,” he said.

Patro said that the meeting would be held on Assembly premises. “We have decided to follow the same Covid-19 protocols which were in force during previous two sessions. All the employees of Odisha Assembly, MLAs, media persons, security personnel and others will undergo Covid test before the commencement of the Budget Session,” Patro added.

As per the plan, the testing would be done for two days starting February 15. “The House would be sanitised multiple times to keep the virus at bay. We will made adequate arrangements to ensure social distancing and other safety measures against the deadly virus,” said the Speaker.