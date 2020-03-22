New Delhi: All passenger train services across India have been suspended till March 31 said railway officials here Sunday as the death toll in the deadly pandemic rose to six in the country. The latest victim of the disease was a man in Patna, who had just returned from Qatar. Even though, the man died of renal failure, he tested positive for COVID-19.

Railway officials said the decision to suspend passenger train services has been taken to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, goods train will continue to run, it stated and said that the decision to restart the passenger services will be reviewed April 1. As of now, people will not be able to travel from one part of the country to the other in trains.

Currently there are 341 active coronavirus cases, the country’s nodal testing body Indian Council of Medical Research said on Sunday, as millions across India observed a 14-hour self-quarantine or ‘Janata Curfew’ recommended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Union Health Ministry informed that so far 22 people have been cured of the deadly disease.

Railway officials also informed that suburban trains and the Kolkata Metro services will run till midnight Sunday. The Delhi Metro is already shut Sunday due to the ‘Janata Curfew’. It will run for a few hours Monday to allow social distancing and then it will be closed for passengers.

The decision came after 12 passengers who travelled in trains on March 13 and 16 were found to be COVID-positive later. Jharkhand has already written to the Railway Board asking that trains be stopped from entering the state till March 31.

Agencies