Dehradun: A woman has filed a police complaint against an Uttarakhand BJP MLA accusing him of raping her several times between 2016 and 2018. The woman has also been booked for allegedly blackmailing the BJP. This came after a complaint lodged by the legislator’s wife, police said Monday.

“The woman who is married levelled the allegations against the BJP’s Dwarahat MLA Mahesh Negi. A complaint was lodged at Nehru colony police station here Sunday,” DG (law and order) Ashok Kumar said Monday. The BJP MLA could not be reached for his reaction.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that Negi had fathered her child. A DNA test can be conducted to find out the truth, according to the police. She has accused the MLA of travelling with her to Mussoorie, Nainital, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Nepal. In all the places, Negi raped her several times, the woman has alleged.

The woman claims to be the MLA’s neighbor. She said she met him in connection with the illness of her mother in 2016. She has also accused the legislator’s wife of offering her Rs 25 lakh ‘to keep her mouth shut’, police said.

Meanwhile, the MLA’s wife has also lodged a complaint at the Nehru colony police station. She has accused the woman of blackmailing her husband, Kumar said. A case has been registered and a probe is underway, he informed.

The sensational allegations against the BJP MLA have sent the political temperatures soaring in Uttarakhand. The Congress president in Uttarakhand Pritam Singh said the charges are serious and a DNA test should be conducted.

“It is a serious matter that an MLA is being accused of sexual harassment by a woman. She has a child too. A DNA test of the baby should be conducted to find the truth,” Singh said.