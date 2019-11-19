New Delhi: India speedster Mohammed Shami who has been in tremendous form of late has said altering length to keep the batsmen guessing would be key when India take on Bangladesh in their maiden pink ball Test, starting Friday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Shami, who has been in terrific form returned with the figures of 3/27 and 4/31 in the first Test at Indore to achieve his career-best ranking. He said he intends on keeping things simple for the historic Test.

“What one thing bowlers should do is keep an eye on the wicket and how is it behaving. What I do is as the pitch gets slower is I keep pushing myself. When I notice that the batsman is uncomfortable I go over the top… so the length has to keep changing,” Shami said during a show on a TV channel.

Meanwhile, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar cautioned Mayank Agarwal, who scored a double century in the Indore Test, saying opposition would be better-prepared to counter him in future matches.

“He (Mayank Agarwal) is enjoying Test cricket, this is his first year and hopefully he keeps scoring on the second year also because in the second season there is a lot more data available of you to the opposition. But he has been batting beautifully, the way he balances himself. I just hope he continues to do so.”

