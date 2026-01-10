Bhubaneswar: A state-owned bus known as ‘Ama Bus’ caught fire near Kalinga Studio Square here Saturday, police said.

There was no report of any injury in the fire, the police said.

There were only five passengers and two staff members, including the driver, when the bus caught fire, they said.

The bus suddenly caught fire while it was moving. We stopped the vehicle, and all passengers came out safely, said the conductor of the bus.

Police said the cause of the fire is believed to be a short circuit, adding that firefighters have doused the fire.