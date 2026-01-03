Bhubaneswar: One person was killed and another seriously injured after an Ama Bus hit an autorickshaw from behind at Rupali Square Saturday, police said.

According to reports, one person died on the spot, while another sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. The identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed.

Following the incident, locals and commuters blocked the main road in protest, leading to severe traffic disruption on the Vani Vihar–Sahid Nagar stretch.

Police rushed to the spot after being informed and attempted to pacify the agitated crowd. An inquiry is underway to determine the cause of the accident, police said.

PNN