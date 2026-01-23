Bhubaneswar: An Ama Bus rammed into a motorcycle on Janpath Road in Bhubaneswar Friday, triggering public outrage, police said. Following the accident, angry locals vandalised three Ama Bus vehicles, including the one involved in the crash.

The motorcyclist sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The bus driver and conductor reportedly fled the scene, fearing an attack. Police arrived promptly and brought the situation under control, resorting to a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

This marks the second such incident involving an Ama Bus this month.