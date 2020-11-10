Honey is the sweet, sticky substance that bees produce and store in hives. In its natural form, honey is produced by enzyme activity, plant matter, and live bacteria coming together to create a powerful ingredient with hundreds of practical uses.

The unique process that creates honey makes it especially valuable for cosmetic uses, such as clearing acne, healing scars, and evening out skin tone. By using honey, you can not only get rid of many diseases, but it is also used to make skin beautiful.

Many nutrients are found in honey, which helps in combating thread-spots, pimples and wrinkles. Applying it regularly on the face increases the radiance of the face. It removes frozen impurities in the skin pores. You can include it in your skin care routine.

By using it for a few days, you will see a clear difference on your own face. Have a look at some of the tips to apply honey in your face.

Take one spoon of honey in your hand and apply it on the whole face. Leave it for 5-30 minutes. Then wash off with warm water. Apart from this, if you wish, apply 1 tablespoon buttermilk, 1 teaspoon honey and 1 egg yolk on the skin. Wash it after applying for 20 minutes.

Facial makeup can be cleaned with honey. To use it, mix honey and olive oil and apply it on the face. Then wipe it with cotton and wash it with warm water. By applying this, all the acne on the face goes away and the glow on the face remains.

Add 2 tablespoon of almond powder and honey to remove dead cells from the skin. Then scrub your skin and wash it with fresh water. Almond helps exfoliate the skin, while honey works to moisturize.

If you have dry skin these days, then mix one teaspoon of honey with one teaspoon of olive oil and lemon juice. Apply this lotion for 20 minutes on the area where there is dryness. Then wash it with plain water.