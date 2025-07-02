If it’s the wedding season and there’s no drama, it feels incomplete. A video going viral doesn’t just show drama; it delivers a full-blown filmy climax. This clip, now trending across social media, has stirred anxiety among many married and soon-to-be grooms.

The video shows a wedding stage where the bride and groom are greeting guests. Then, a woman enters the stage. At first glance, judging by her walk, expressions, and demeanour, she appears to be a close relative. But as the story unfolds, it leaves everyone stunned.

लगता है ये पहली वाली थी 👽👽

आपलोग भी बच कर रहिएगा कहीं पहली वाली स्टेज पर ना आ जाए 😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8qLQBkibw3 — Meenakshi Singh (@Meenaks06356943) June 30, 2025

The woman first lovingly hugs the bride, caressing her. But moments later, she turns to the groom, grabs his face, and shakes him roughly. What follows shocks everyone; she slaps the groom twice, leaving the entire wedding hall in stunned silence. The bride appears confused, and the groom stands speechless. Yet, in an unexpected twist, the woman calmly hugs the bride again, blesses her, smiles sweetly, and walks away as if nothing had happened.

The chaos she left behind, however, was captured on camera and is now creating a storm on social media.

Many viewers speculate that the woman might be the groom’s ex-girlfriend. Some are commenting, “He must have sent her the RSVP by mistake,” while others joke, “Drama doesn’t come free at weddings you pay the price with an ex’s invitation.” Another user quipped, “Bhai sahab just got a retake of life with a slap.”

While the video has inspired countless memes and humorous captions, some users believe it might be scripted and created just for reels or entertainment purposes.