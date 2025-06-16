There’s a unique simplicity to village weddings. Every ritual is performed with sincerity, accompanied by folk songs, the rhythmic beats of the dholak, and the cheerful banter of relatives. But sometimes, a small incident can turn the festive mood into chaos. One such video, currently going viral on social media, has become a topic of wide discussion.

In the video, wedding rituals are in progress when suddenly the atmosphere shifts from joy to panic a part of the roof where guests are seated collapses. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured, but the shocking scene was caught on camera and has since alarmed many viewers.

At the beginning of the clip, the wedding is seen taking place in a rural village. The bride and groom are seated in a beautifully decorated area, while women nearby sing folk songs. The dholak plays on and the mood is filled with laughter and celebration. Guests are also gathered on the roof, sharing in the joyous occasion. But suddenly, a loud noise is heard as a portion of the roof caves in, sending several guests crashing into the room below. Panic erupts. Rituals come to a halt, women scream in fear, and others rush to check on those who fell.

Reports suggest that the roof was made of mud, and due to the heavy crowd and weight, it gave way. Fortunately, none of the guests suffered serious injuries only minor bruises in some cases. After the initial shock and silence, relief spread once it was clear that everyone was safe, and the wedding atmosphere slowly regained its spirit.

The video was shared on Instagram by the account @kumar_omkar_77. Social media users are reacting with a mix of humor and concern. One user commented, “The guy with the camera really gets everywhere.” Another joked, “Someone sneezed and ruined everything.” A third wrote, “Bro, who gets married on a kutcha roof?”