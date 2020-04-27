New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon India said Monday it has strengthened its partnership with the Indian Railways. It said that it has ramped up its operations to 55 lanes. It will enable faster deliveries to customers amid the nationwide lockdown.

Last year, Amazon India had partnered with Indian Railways for inter-city transportation of e-commerce packages on 13 lanes. It had also set up pickup kiosks for customers in Kolkata and Mumbai.

“Amazon India will transport consignments via rail across the country. It is leveraging the ‘COVID-19 Parcel Special Trains’ introduced by the Indian Railways to ramp up its operations to 55 lanes. This will be utilised during the lockdown period,” the company said in a statement.

“This enhanced network will enable sellers in Amazon India’s network to ship their products across the country and keep their businesses running. It will thereby, allow people to access a more diverse selection of essential products,” the statement said.

Top official of the company, Abhinav Singh said the support of ‘COVID-19 Parcel Special’ will be beneficial. The company is confident it can further fulfil customer orders with enhanced speed and capacity, he said.

“We are grateful for this timely decision by the Indian Railways to offer freight movement solutions during these challenging times,” said Singh.

Under the lockdown – scheduled to end May 3, e-commerce companies have been allowed to sell only essential items like grocery, healthcare and pharmaceutical products.

The players and industry associations have been urging the government to expand the list of essentials. They want the government to include ‘work from home’ and ‘study from home’ products.

PTI