New Delhi: Opposition MPs staged a protest at Vijay Chowk here Friday demanding Home Minister Amit Shah’s apology and resignation for allegedly “insulting” BR Ambedkar.

They also carried out a protest march from Vijay Chowk to Parliament.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the BJP over the FIR filed against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying it “shows their desperation level”.

“The entire country is watching, they have slapped several cases on Rahul Gandhi. They bring in new FIRs and lie…This shows their desperation level,” she told reporters.

Priyanka Gandhi joined several other INDIA bloc MPs at Vijay Chowk to protest against Shah’s remarks as they demanded Shah’s apology and resignation over the issue.

She was seen carrying a placard which read ‘Babasaheb ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan’.

The MPs raised slogans such as ‘Jai Bhim’ ‘Amit Shah Maafi Mango’ and ‘istifa do’.

The protest comes a day after separate marches by opposition and ruling party MPs over the alleged insult to Ambedkar led to jostling in Parliament premises, leaving BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured.

The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge rejected by the Congress leader.

The opposition Wednesday had seized on Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar to corner the government and demanded his resignation for what they called was an insult to the architect of the Constitution.