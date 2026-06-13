Nice: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France Saturday where he is scheduled to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and also attend the G-7 Summit.

In the first leg of the visit, the prime minister will hold a bilateral meeting with Macron Sunday and also inaugurate ‘Bharat Innovates’ alongside the French president.

The event will bring together top innovation startups and Venture Capital funds from India, France, and other countries.

Both leaders will review the full spectrum of the India-France bilateral relationship, which was elevated to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year.

Modi said India will not only speak for itself but also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South at the upcoming G7 Summit.

In his departure statement ahead of his week-long visit to France and Slovakia, during which he will attend the summit, Modi said India’s presence at the G7 reflects the trust its partners place in the country and its rising global profile.

From France, Modi will travel to Slovakia for a state visit June 14-15, where he will hold talks with President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava and interact with business leaders.

The G7 Summit will be held in Evian, France, June 16 and 17.