Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit President Droupadi Murmu’s in-laws’ village of Pahadpur in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district June 20 and participate in several programmes, officials said Saturday.

Pahadpur, the native village of Murmu’s late husband Shyam Charan Murmu, is located about 20 km from Rairangpur town, where the main state-level function marking the second anniversary of the BJP government in Odisha will be held.

Droupadi Murmu was born in Uparbeda village in the Rairangpur subdivision and was married to Shyam Charan Murmu of Pahadpur. Her husband and two sons passed away before she assumed office as the President in 2022. A memorial has been set up for Murmu’s husband and sons in the village.

According to officials, a mega public event will be held at Dandabosh in Rairangpur June 20. The function will be attended by the President and the Prime Minister, along with Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other dignitaries.

During the programme, several development projects will be inaugurated, foundation stones for new infrastructure initiatives will be laid, and the dignitaries will address a public gathering.

“Before the public event, the President and the Prime Minister will visit Pahadpur village, where they are slated to participate in local programmes and tour an exhibition showcasing regional achievements and initiatives,” an official statement issued by the state government said.

Meanwhile, Odisha government has stepped up preparations for the VVIP visit to Mayurbhanj district.

President Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Rairangpur June 19, while the prime minister will join the state-level celebrations June 20.

Ahead of the visit, Chief Secretary Anu Garg chaired a high-level review meeting Saturday and directed officials to complete all preparations within the stipulated timeframe.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Centre and the state government, along with other stakeholders. Officials from Mayurbhanj district, including the collector, eastern range IG and superintendent of police, participated virtually.

Discussions focused on security arrangements, protocol management, convoy movement, helipad preparedness, airport logistics, accommodation, healthcare facilities, fire safety, uninterrupted power and drinking water supply, road infrastructure, sanitation, telecommunications and media coordination.

Special Secretary, Home Department, Radha Kishan Sharma, presented a detailed status report on the preparations.

The chief secretary stressed the need for seamless coordination among departments and district authorities, regular monitoring of progress and strict adherence to timelines. She directed officials to ensure the highest standards of security, protocol and logistical management during the visit of the President and the Prime Minister.

After the meeting, Eastern Range DIG Pinak Mishra said around 150 platoons of police force, apart from senior officers, would be deployed as part of the security arrangements for the event.

Earlier, Thursday, Odisha Director General of Police Y B Khurania visited Mayurbhanj and reviewed preparations for the state government’s second-anniversary programme. He instructed police personnel to remain vigilant along inter-state border areas to ensure foolproof security.

The DGP also inspected the routes to be used by the President and the PM and reviewed arrangements at locations scheduled to be visited by Murmu during her two-day tour of Odisha, officials said.