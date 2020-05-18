Hyderabad: A weekend mountain biking trip ended in tragedy for an American expatriate in the city. The US national, identified by police as Paul Robert, was found dead in the rocky terrain near the Gandipet reservoir on Hyderabad’s outskirts.

A search operation was launched by the police, when Robert’s wife approached them after he did not respond to her phone calls. With the aid of cell phone tower coordinates, and the help of a friend who used to usually accompany him on his biking trips, the police located Robert’s body late Sunday evening, with injuries and a broken helmet.

Police said that Robert, was resident in the city for over a year, had apparently lost control of the bike while cycling down the hillock.

IANS