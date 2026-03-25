Dubai: An Iranian military spokesperson mocked US attempts at a ceasefire deal Wednesday, insisting that the Americans were only negotiating with themselves.

Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for the Iranian military’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, made the statement in a prerecorded video aired on state television.

The strategic power you used to talk about has turned into a strategic failure, he said. The one claiming to be a global superpower would have already gotten out of this mess if it could. Don’t dress up your defeat as an agreement. Your era of empty promises has come to an end.

He added Have your internal conflicts reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves

Zolfaghari’s statement came shortly after the Trump administration sent a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran through Pakistan.

Our first and last word has been the same from day one, and it will stay that way. Someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you, Zolfaghari said.