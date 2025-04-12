Kolkata: The Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Saturday amid violent protests in the state, particularly in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district.

So far, 118 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out in the district Friday, according to police.

“Remember, we did not make the law over which many are agitated. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government,” the CM said in a post on X.

“We have made our position clear on this matter — we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about,” she asked.

Her remarks came as fresh violence was reported from Dhulian in Murshidabad’s Samserganj, where one person sustained a bullet injury.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim said the details of the incident are not available yet.

He said the local police may not have been involved in the incident of firing, and that “this could probably be from the BSF end”.

“These are early reports that we need to cross-check,” he said.

The injured person was admitted to a hospital and is out of danger, he added.

Shamim said that Friday, four rounds were fired by the police to control the violence in the district.

“In that firing, two persons were injured and are under treatment,” he said, maintaining that young men were falling prey to “lies”.

Several vehicles, including police vans, were set on fire, stones were hurled at security forces, and roads were blocked as violence rocked Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts during protests over the new legislation Friday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar said strong action would be taken against those indulging in violence, and the men in uniform will do everything in their power to protect the lives and properties of innocent citizens.

“The unfortunate incident that happened this (Saturday) morning may have been triggered by unsubstantiated rumours being spread from various quarters. I urge the people not to pay heed to such provocations, which are clearly the handiwork of miscreants,” he said.

“This is a fight between good and evil. Rumour mongering has to be stopped. We will request people not to take the law and order into their own hands. We assure them that the police will take the strongest measure against the culprits and protect the lives and properties of the common people,” he said.

The chief minister urged people to maintain calm and not fall prey to provocation.

“My sincere appeal to people of all religions, please remain calm, remain restrained. Do not engage in any irreligious behaviour in the name of religion. Every human life is precious; do not incite riots for the sake of politics. Those who are inciting riots are harming society,” she said.

“We do not condone any violent activity. Some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain. Do not give in to their persuasions. I think religion means humanity, goodwill, civilisation and harmony. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony,” she said.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, meanwhile, wrote to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the vandalism of railway property in the district.

“Let it be known that this was not an act of protest, rather a premeditated act of violence, an assault on Democracy and Governance by Jihadist forces who seek to spread chaos in order to assert their dominance and sow fear amongst other Communities of our Society,” he said in a post on X.

“Public property was destroyed, Government Officials felt threatened, and an atmosphere of fear and intimidation was created, all under the false guise of dissent,” he added.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar urged the TMC government to strictly enforce the rule of law in Murshidabad.

Asserting that when the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, “such vandalism by a section of minorities will be crushed in five minutes”, he alleged that the “appeasement-driven state administration was not taking appropriate steps”.

Majumdar, the Union Minister of State for Education, claimed that the violence might have been orchestrated to divert focus from the spontaneous protests over the Supreme Court invalidating the jobs of 26,000 school teachers.

“Hindus believe in the true concept of secularism, pluralism, as they are peace-loving and non-violent. But if efforts are made to drive out the Hindus from certain pockets in Murshidabad where Muslims are the majority, ordinary people of Bengal, Hindus of Bengal will turn around to save their dignity, honour and identity,” he said.

