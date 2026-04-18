Imphal: Two persons belonging to the Naga community were shot dead along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2) in Manipur Saturday after unidentified armed assailants opened fire on vehicles heading towards Ukhrul district.​

A senior police official in Imphal confirmed that the deceased have been identified as Chinaoshang Shokwungnao (45) and Yaruingam Vashum (42). Shokwungnao is the son of Ruichumhao Shokwungnao, a retired Indian Army personnel from the Naga Regiment, hailing from Tashar village. Vashum is the son of Thuimi Vashum of Kharasom village.​

Additional security forces, led by a senior police official, have rushed to the area and launched a combing operation to nab the perpetrators.​

The Working Committee of the Tangkhul Naga Long, an apex body of the Tangkhul Naga community, issued a statement expressing strong outrage over the brutal attack on civilians near Yaolen Kuki village Saturday. ​

The body alleged that the attack was carried out by Kuki cadres who are currently under the Suspension of Operation pact with the government.​

According to the Tangkhul Naga Long, both victims died on the spot.​

“The grave incident is beyond words for anyone to describe the savagery of the Kukis, who have gone beyond the limit of human conscience and morality. Ever since the conflict between the Tangkhul Nagas and the Kukis began in early February, Kuki militants have been openly attacking civilians in Litan, Laho, Sinakeithei, Sikibung, and Thawai,” the statement said.​

The Naga body further stated that the attack occurred when passengers, including women, children, and ailing individuals, were travelling in separate cars from Imphal to Ukhrul. ​

The convoy had safely passed through the villages of Mahadev and Litan with security escorts. However, the attack allegedly took place shortly after the escort team turned back towards Litan.​

Six vehicles were part of the convoy and were reportedly targeted by militants using snipers and other sophisticated long-range weapons, the Tangkhul Naga Long claimed.​

The statement also criticised what it described as the “apathetic silence” of state and central security forces, alleging that their failure to act has emboldened militants to carry out such attacks.

“The inability of the security forces to comb out illegal militants and undertake area domination exercises raises serious questions about whether they are incompetent or complicit,” the statement added.​

The incident occurred just a day after Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Ukhrul and assured the provision of Road Opening Patrols and security escorts along the highway.​

The Tangkhul Naga Long said the attack casts serious doubts on the effectiveness and credibility of the state government’s assurances. ​

The organisation has demanded that the state government immediately launch combing operations in Yaolen and nearby Kuki-inhabited villages.​

Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo Council, an apex body representing the Kuki-Zo tribal community, expressed deep concern over media reports alleging the involvement of Kuki militants in the killings.​

“We categorically and unequivocally deny any involvement of Kuki-Zo individuals or groups in this unfortunate incident,” the Kuki-Zo Council said in a statement. ​

It added that, based on ground-level understanding, the incident appears to be linked to tensions among certain factional groups rather than any Kuki-Zo organisation.​

The council also criticised what it termed as a recurring pattern of attributing blame to the Kuki-Zo community without proper verification.​

“Such unfounded allegations distort facts and unfairly portray the Kuki-Zo community in a negative light, especially whenever incidents involve the Meitei or Naga communities in Manipur,” the statement said.​

IANS