New Delhi: The Malta-flagged LNG carrier DISHA, managed by a Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium, safely transited the Strait of Hormuz Monday with a cargo of 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG bound for Dahej in Gujarat, and is likely to reach India June 18, according to an update issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

The Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), remains in continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, shipping companies, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers and provide all assistance, the official statement said.

DG Shipping control room received a total of 406 calls and 784 emails from seafarers, their families, and maritime stakeholders in the last 96 hours. It has handled 12,737 calls and more than 28,299 emails since it was activated after the Iran war.

Through DG Shipping, it has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 3,587 Indian seafarers so far, including 50 in the last 96 hours from various locations across the Gulf region.

Port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that despite the ongoing geopolitical situation, the government has ensured that 100 per cent supply is being made to domestic LPG and PNG users, and CNG for fuelling vehicles.

For commercial LPG, priority has been given to hospitals and educational institutions. Priority has also been given to pharma, steel, automobile, seed, agriculture, etc.

Supply of small 5 kg cylinders has been increased to support the LPG requirement of migrant labour and students.

The government has already implemented several rationalisation measures on both the supply and demand side, including enhancing refinery production, increasing the booking interval from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas, and prioritising sectors for supply, the statement added.