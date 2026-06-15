Dubai: Gulf countries Monday welcomed a peace deal reached between the US and Iran to end their conflict and called for protection of maritime routes and freedom of international navigation, including the uninterrupted flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The finalisation of the deal to end the 107-day war was announced by US President Donald Trump Sunday. It is scheduled to be signed June 19 in Switzerland.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait – the Gulf countries which faced multiple attacks from Iran during its conflict with the US – in separate statements hailed the deal.

The UAE’s Foreign Ministry said it affirms the importance of “prioritising dialogue and diplomacy, and adhering to international law, in a manner that reinforces regional security and stability”.

It called for “full compliance” with the provisions of the agreement, ensuring an “immediate and comprehensive cessation” of hostilities, protection of maritime routes and freedom of international navigation, including the uninterrupted flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

During the conflict, Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway used to ferry one-fifth of the global oil supplies, which is the only maritime route for several Gulf countries such as Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE.

Iran also carried out strikes against Gulf countries as they host US military bases, which were used to target the Islamic Republic.

Trump, in his announcement, said the deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the US naval blockade on Iranian ports. However, in a subsequent post, he said the Strait of Hormuz will open Friday after the official signing of the agreement.

In its statement, the UAE’s Foreign Ministry urged respect for the sovereignty of states and the principles of good neighbourliness, and strict adherence to international law. All this, it said, could advance security, stability, and economic prosperity at both the regional and global levels.

It also stressed the importance of “continuing negotiations in order to build on this progress and achieve sustainable outcomes”.

It reiterated “the UAE’s support for all efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability and fostering dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred means of resolving regional and international crises…”

Saudi Arabia welcomed the US-Iran agreement and hoped “for achieving peace in a manner that enhances the security of the region and the world through a lasting agreement that takes into account the security interests of regional countries and upholds the principle of respect for the internal affairs of states.”

It also emphasised the importance of restoring security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to its state before February 28, which was when the conflict began.

Qatar, which emerged as a key mediator in the conflict, called the deal an “important step towards consolidating sustainable peace and promoting economic growth regionally and internationally”.

The Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Qatar’s “full support” for all efforts and initiatives aimed at enhancing regional security and stability and reaching sustainable solutions to outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means.

These, it said, should be done in accordance with the principles of international law and good-neighbourliness, in a manner that contributes to opening “new horizons for cooperation, development, and prosperity, and serves the common interests of the peoples of the region and the world”.

“We reaffirm that the State of Qatar will remain a steadfast supporter of these efforts and of all endeavours aimed at strengthening security and stability at the regional and international levels through dialogue and peaceful means,” Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman said.

Kuwait called the peace deal an “important step” toward broader approaches to address outstanding issues through sustainable solutions.

In a statement, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry called for these solutions to be based on the principles of good neighbourliness, including mutual respect and the strengthening of trust, non-interference in the internal affairs of states, refraining from the use of force or the threat thereof, and ceasing support for proxies.

It said this would contribute to laying the foundations for security and stability at both the regional and international levels, and ensuring the continued freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Kuwait called for all parties to engage in the forthcoming negotiations with a “positive and constructive spirit, in a manner that supports efforts aimed at enhancing cooperation, consolidating stability, and achieving prosperity for the peoples of the region and the world”.

The deal was negotiated through mediators that included Pakistan and Qatar, who initially reached a two-week ceasefire agreement April 8. The ceasefire was extended till the completion of the talks.

The US and Israel launched attacks Iran February 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top commanders.