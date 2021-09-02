Bhubaneswar: Amit Rohidas, a key member of Indian National Men’s Hockey team, which recently won bronze medal in hockey defeating Germany at Tokyo Olympics has joined East Coast Railway as senior sports officer.

Earlier Amit was working in Western Railway as officer on special duty (OSD) in sports.

The hockey team won a medal at the Olympics after 40 years, the last medal won was at Moscow Olympics in 1980.

East Coast Railway general manager Vidya Bhushan, and general secretary of East Coast Railway Sports Association (ECoRSA) congratulated Amit at the Rail Sadan for his new posting. His joining will definitely motivate players in all sports disciplines, Bhushan said.

PNN