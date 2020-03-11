New Delhi: Rebuffing opposition claims that he was responsible in failing to control the riots in northeast Delhi, Union Home Minister said that he had been constantly monitoring the situation and complimented the Delhi police for controlling the violence.

“I express grief and pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Delhi violence,” Shah said. “We wanted discussion on Delhi violence after Holi to avoid another communal flare up during festival time. I appreciate and compliment Delhi police for not allowing the riots to spiral. Delhi police succeeded in controlling riots within 36 hours, this we have to acknowledge,” he added.

Shah also rubbished allegations that he was busy with events associated with US President Donald Trump when the riots were taking place. “I didn’t attend events in Delhi during US President Trump’s visit as I was sitting with Delhi police to control violence,” he told the House. The Union Home Minister also said that he had requested National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to visit the riot-affected areas. I did so to raise the morale of Delhi police, Shah stated.

Earlier the opposition in Lok Sabha demanded Wednesday demanded Shah’s resignation for failing to contain the violence.

As the government came under attack from the opposition during the debate on the recent communal riots in the national capital that claimed over 50 lives, the BJP members alleged that the violence was a pre-planned conspiracy and the home minister and authorities took pro-active steps to control the situation. The ruling party said evidence show that stones and petrol bombs were stored in huge quantity to fuel the violence.

Initiating the discussion on ‘recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi’, Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wondered how violence continued for three days despite the fact that Delhi Police is one of the best equipped in the country. “The Home Minister (Amit Shah) will have to explain,” he said.

Hitting out at the prime minister, Chowdhury said, ‘Nero fiddled while Rome burned’. “When Delhi was witnessing violence, Modi was hosting US President Donald Trump in Ahmedabad,” the Congress leader said. “Some claimed Hindus won, others said Muslims won in the violence. The fact is that humanity was defeated,” Chowdhury asserted.

Chowdhury said the situation came under control soon after NSA Doval visited the violence-hit areas.

“Why could not the Home Minister go… NSA reports to the Prime Minister. Does this mean that the Prime Minister’s Office had lost faith in the home ministry,” Chowdhury said hitting out at Shah.

Chowdhury sought resignation of Shah, a demand echoed by Saugata Roy of the Trinamool Congress and NK Premchandran of RSP. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said there is a ‘tsunami of Hindutva hate’ and called for an impartial probe to find the brains behind the violence.

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi alleged that some people are taking political benefit out of the incidents of violence.

Referring to the killing of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the riots, she said 400 wounds were found on his body. “What kind of hatred was this… we should discuss that also,” Lekhi said and added that the riots were pre-planned. “Every 10th home had catapults, which were used in the riots,” stated Lekhi.

Agencies