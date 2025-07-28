New Delhi: The Lok Sabha witnessed tense moments Monday during a debate on Operation Sindoor, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlined India’s strong diplomatic and military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Repeated interruptions by Opposition MPs, including Congress members, during his address led to Home Minister Amit Shah stepping in to defend Jaishankar and call for order in the House.

Amid heckling from the Opposition benches, HM Shah sharply rebuked their conduct. “Do you not trust your own Foreign Minister, who has taken a constitutional oath?” he asked, visibly annoyed.

He went on to accuse the Opposition of undermining national institutions.

“It’s unfortunate that they don’t believe what India’s Foreign Minister is saying but are quick to believe narratives from abroad. I understand that the word ‘foreign’ holds value in their party’s (Congress) name – but that doesn’t mean it should override national interest in this House,” Shah remarked, taking a direct swipe at Congress.

He further added, “This is exactly why they’re sitting in the Opposition today — and they’ll likely remain there for the next 20 years.”

Calling on Speaker Om Birla to intervene, Shah urged that Jaishankar be given the floor without disruption.

“The opposition’s constant interjections are uncalled for. We too can disrupt, and if our members start doing that, it won’t be easy to stop them,” he warned.

Despite the ruckus, Jaishankar pushed forward with his statement, presenting India’s diplomatic efforts as a major success in the global fight against terrorism. Referring to The Resistance Front (TRF) – a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba proxy that claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack – he highlighted how persistent diplomatic engagement led to the United States designating TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

“This didn’t happen by chance,” Jaishankar said. “It’s the result of years of consistent pressure and persuasion on global platforms.”

He also pointed to broader international backing for India’s counterterrorism stance.

“We’ve seen an extraordinary shift. Even major terror hubs like Bahawalpur and Muridke have come under scrutiny and faced serious action – something many wouldn’t have imagined possible until recently,” he noted, in reference to long-protected terror infrastructure inside Pakistan.

The minister underscored that India is no longer isolated on these matters. “We received clear support from major global groupings like the Quad and BRICS. Even China, as part of BRICS, joined the condemnation of the Pahalgam attack,” he said, emphasising growing global consensus on tackling cross-border terrorism.

Citing statements from world leaders, Jaishankar added, “The German Foreign Minister clearly said that India has every right to defend itself. France and the European Union echoed the same sentiment.”

He said that India’s posture on national security is both firm and globally validated.

“Our actions are not just military – they’re backed by a strong diplomatic consensus. The world is no longer turning a blind eye to terrorism against India,” he asserted.

