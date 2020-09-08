Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan is back shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 amid the pandemic, after recovering from COVID-19. He took to Instagram and Twitter to share photos from the KBC 12 set.

Sporting formals, Big B is seen clapping in one of the photos. In the other, he sits on his chair as host of the popular TV quiz show.

“T 3652 – 20 years; 12th season; KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, Begins,” he posted Monday night.

Actor Maniesh Paul commented: “Sir, Zabardast.”

Actress Mouni Roy left heart and clapping hands emojis in the comments section.

Actress Aahana Kumra wrote: “All the best Sir! It will be glorious! ”

Fans are also thrilled about his return to the show.

“Happyyy news and Best Wishes to You and the entire team of #KBC12. Setback ka jawaab Comeback Se..!!! Waiting eagerly for you to come visit us every week night once again,” one wrote.

Another one wrote: “Looking forward to yet another exciting journey of KBC with you.”

He even took to his blog and shared the experience of returning to a set.

“It has begun the trial and the expectations of the hot seat contestant and his glorious attempts to bring a change .. to COMBACK from a SETBACK,” wrote Bachchan.

He found the challenges different this time.

“The environment filled with a quiet acceptance of the prevailing circumstances and conditioning but the sincerity of moving ahead despite the spirit, the resolve and the determination to bring continuity, to bring back the lost in gain and to strive for a victorious beginning,” he wrote.