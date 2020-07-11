Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was late Saturday evening admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after he tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !” the actor said in a post on Twitter.

The 77-year old actor was last seen in Shoojit Sarkar’s comedy drama Gulabo Sitabo that released on Amazon Prime Video. Two films, Jhund and Chehre are ready for release while he is yet to complete Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

This is the first major high profile case reported for COVID-19. The last notable case from showbiz was singer and actor Kanika Kapoor.