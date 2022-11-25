New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday passed an interim order in favour of veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, restraining various individuals and entities from infringing his personality and publicity rights.

The actor had filed a suit against the people conducting fake ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC)’ lottery scam, mobile application developers misusing his name, image and voice, book publishers, T-shirts vendors, and various other businesses.

It was also brought to the notice of the Delhi HC that infringers have illegally registered Bachchan’s name as web-domain names such as www.amitabhbachchan.com and www.amitabhbachchan.in.

Justice Navin Chawla observed that the defendants appear to be using the celebrity status of the actor without his authorisation or permission.

“It cannot seriously be disputed that the plaintiff is a well-known personality and is also represented in various advertisements. The plaintiff is aggrieved by the defendants using his celebrity status to promote their own goods and services without his permission or

authorisation. Having considered the plaint, I am of the opinion that a prima facie case is made out and balance of convenience also lies in his favour,” Justice Chawla stated in his order.

The judge also noted that Bachchan is likely to suffer irreparable loss and harm and that some of the activities may even bring him to disrepute if the order is not passed.

Senior lawyer Harish Salve, along with Ameet Naik and Pravin Anand, appeared for Bachchan in the High Court.

“This landmark verdict will injuct any person from using the name, image, voice and other personality attributes of Mr Bachchan without his consent and authorisation by any means, physical or digital. The Indian jurisprudence will finally develop and evolve on personality

rights and Mr Amitabh Bachchan is the right personality to set this trend,” said Advocate Naik.

The HC had passed a detailed order against the defendants and the world-at-large, injuncting them from infringing his personality rights and attributes, including his name ‘Amitabh Bachchan/Bachchan/AB/Big-B’, image and voice.

IANS