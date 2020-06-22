Mumbai: Vivah actress Amrita Rao decided to forgo rent of her tenants from March to July, because they are stuck in the lockdown and facing economical crisis.

The actress said: “Some of my tenants are in freelance professions like acting and cinematography. Such professions have no guaranteed monthly income. The pandemic is a dire situation for all and they decided to be safer with their families back home. I feel the situation calls for me to be understanding and help them in my best capacity.”

However, she also mentioned: “Those tenants who have been occupying flats and have not lost their jobs should not use the lockdown as a mere pretext to skip paying dues and harass the landlords unnecessarily, which is also a growing menace during the lockdown.”

Amrita was last seen in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer “Thackeray”.