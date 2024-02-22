Mumbai: Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, to Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The highly anticipated ceremony is expected to be one of the biggest weddings in India’s history.

Pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar:

The celebrations kickstarted with a traditional Gujarati ceremony called ‘Lagan Lakhvanu’ held last week in Jamnagar, a city with significant ties to the Ambani family. A three-day extravaganza is planned from March 1 to 3 at the sprawling Reliance Green Complex in Jamnagar, marking the beginning of the pre-wedding festivities.

International guests expected:

Adding to the grandeur of the event, reports suggest a star-studded guest list featuring prominent international figures. Some of the expected attendees include tech titans like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Larry Fink, CEO of Blackstone among a host of other high profile leaders.

Wedding date and venue:

While the pre-wedding festivities are set to take place in Jamnagar, the much-awaited wedding ceremony will be held in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. Details about the Mumbai ceremony are yet to be revealed, but considering the scale of the pre-wedding celebrations, the main event is expected to be equally grand and exclusive.

A spectacle to behold:

This upcoming wedding is already generating significant buzz in India and around the world. With its illustrious guests, extravagant celebrations, and the union of two prominent families, the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding is poised to be a spectacle to behold.