Mumbai: Actress Ananya Panday Sunday penned an emotional note after her grandmother Snehlata Panday passed away a day before.

She said her grandmother inspired her every single day to do what she loves and that she is so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light.

According to reports, Ananya’s grandmother passed away at the age of 85.

Ananya shared a set of throwback pictures posing with her younger sister and grandmother — the mother of actor Chunky Panday.

Alongside the image, Ananya wrote: “Rest in power, my angel. When she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve but my ‘Dadi’ lived and how (sic).

“She worked every day until the age of 85, going to work at 7 a.m. in her block heels and red streaked hair.

“She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self-proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh.

“The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi — I love you so much,” the actress added.