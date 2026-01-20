Bhubaneswar: A rare Buddhist relic dating back to the 3rd century BC was brought out of museum and put on public display at Lalitgiri in Jajpur district to allow monks, scholars and devotees from across the country to get an opportunity to have a glimpse of it, an official said Monday.

The occasion was the second Guru Padmasambhava ceremony at Lalitgiri January 16. The sacred precincts of Lalitgiri witnessed rituals, prayers, and meditation in honour of Guru Padmasambhava, the revered Buddhist master credited with the propagation of Vajrayana Buddhism, and reflected upon his teachings of compassion, mindfulness, and enlightenment, the official said.

Marking the solemn occasion, a rare Buddhist relic dating back to the 3rd century BC, as identified by the Archaeological Survey of India, was ceremonially brought out of its protected enclosure at the ASI Lalitgiri Museum and placed on public display on January 16, an official statement issued by the state government said.

Generally preserved under stringent conservation protocols, the relic was made accessible for public viewing as part of the religious observance, offering devotees a rare and deeply reverential opportunity to pay homage, it said.

The observance reaffirmed Lalitgiri’s importance on the global Buddhist map and further positioned Odisha as a custodian of ancient Buddhist civilisation, heritage, and living traditions, said Minister for Odia Language, Literature & Culture department, Suryabanshi Suraj.

The public display of the sacred relic was undertaken as an initiative of the ASI, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture, reflecting a shared commitment to preserving, promoting, and respectfully presenting Odisha’s rich Buddhist heritage.

The event was organised with due coordination among religious authorities and archaeological custodians, ensuring that the dignity, security, and preservation of the relic were maintained at all times.