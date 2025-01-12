Chandikhole: Excavation work has resumed at Ratnagiri, the world-famous Buddhist site in Jajpur district, revealing numerous ancient Buddhist relics. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), during its ongoing excavation, has discovered a fragmented statue of Gautama Buddha, a stone-crafted elephant, and remains of fragmented ancient walls, previously believed to have been constructed like chambers.

The site has yielded numerous votive stupas, terracotta artifacts, and stone fragments believed to date back more than 1,200 years. Dr Sunil Kumar Pattnayak, an archaeologist and editor of Ancient Southeast Asian Maritime Trade Organisation, has stated that the relics span from the 8th to the 11th century CE. Notably, the intricate hair design of the Buddha statues unearthed at Ratnagiri is unique and unmatched.

The excavation is being supervised by ASI Deputy Superintendent Prajnaprati Pradhan and involves students of Guwahati, Assam, Sambalpur, and Utkal Universities. The initiative is led by Puri Circle Superintendent Dibashish Gadnayak, who expressed optimism about discovering more relics as the work progresses. However, the excavation has faced challenges due to encroachments in the surrounding area, he said. The new findings coincide with preparations for an international Buddhist congregation scheduled to take place at the site January 12.

